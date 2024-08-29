Order delayed: Eatery owners beat customer to death for complaining

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man was allegedly thrashed to death by the owners of an eatery in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area after he complained of a delayed order, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Harneet Singh Sachdeva, was a daily wager, doing odd jobs like whitewashing. The police said they have arrested the owners of the Dhaba, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula.

According to DCP (West) Vichitra Veer, police received information from a hospital on Wednesday morning about a person been brought dead. The local police responded to the information and immediately reached the hospital.

According to the officer, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had visited the dhaba early in the morning and placed an order. As the delivery of his order was delayed, an altercation ensued between Sachdeva and the staff of the dhaba. The staff then contacted the dhaba owners, Ketan and Ajay, who arrived at the scene with some other people. A fight broke out between Sachdeva, his friends and the owners, the DCP said.

Sachdeva, who was injured after being thrashed by the owners, was taken to the hospital by his friends, where he was declared dead on arrival. The victim was reportedly beaten with sticks and a sharp object.

Sachdeva’s mother said that he had gone to order some food. “We have no idea what happened there. They killed my son with a knife and rods and he died on the spot. The restaurant’s name is Kafila. Its owner, owner’s son and their employees have killed him. What was my son’s fault that they killed him? We want justice for my son,” she said.

The DCP said the police have apprehended Ketan and Ajay and further investigation is underway. The cops are also looking into how the restaurant was operating at that hour.

