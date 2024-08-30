‘Attempt to derail trial’: Delhi HC raps Brij Bhushan seeking quashing of case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed reservations regarding the plea filed by BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who sought to quash the sexual harassment case against him. The case, filed by a group of women grapplers, has already moved into the trial stage.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna presided over the hearing, questioning the timing and intent behind Singh’s plea. The judge noted that the plea appeared to be an indirect attempt to derail the ongoing trial, which has already progressed with charges framed against Singh.

The Court queried Singh’s legal team on why a single plea was filed, challenging both the order framing charges and the entire proceedings. “There can’t be an omnibus order on everything. If you wanted to quash the order on charge, you could have come. Once the trial has started, this is nothing but an oblique way,” remarked Justice Krishna.

The HC granted Singh’s counsel two weeks to submit a concise note and scheduled further consideration of the matter for September 26. The Delhi Police, along with the complainant wrestlers, contested the plea, arguing that it was not maintainable.

Singh’s advocate, Rajiv Mohan, contended that the case against his client was motivated by a “hidden agenda,” suggesting that the complainant wrestlers aimed to oust Singh from his position as WFI President.

Six women wrestlers have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. On June 15, 2023, the police filed a chargesheet .