Delhi: Coca-Cola manager, friend stabbed in Mangolpuri area

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man, working as a manager at Coca-Cola Company in Gurugram, was stabbed by two men when he, along with his friend, asked them to get off their parked scooter in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area.

The incident occurred on the night of August 25-26, when Sachin and his friend Yogendra (48) went to buy food from Bobby Paranthe Wala near DR Chowk at Mangolipuri’s stone market.

Based on their complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mangolpuri police station.

According to the FIR, Sachin and Yogendra parked their scooter some 100 metres from the shop at around 12:15 a.m. When Yogendra returned to the parked scooter, he found two men in their early twenties sitting on it.

“My friend Yogendra asked them to get off the scooter but they did not pay any heed. By the time, I too reached there and asked them to get off the scooter as we had to go, but they didn’t listen, and the person sitting in the driver’s seat got off and attacked me,” the victim’s complaint read.