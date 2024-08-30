Fraudster assaults, locks constable at home, flees: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable was assaulted and confined by a fraudster when the former visited the latter’s house in south Delhi’s Khanpur area as he failed to join the investigation in a cheating case despite repeated reminders, an official said on Thursday.

Sharing more details, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said constable Madan, posted at Farsh Bazar police station in Shahdara district, made a PCR call at around 2 p.m. on August 27. The constable stated that he came to Shatter Wali Gali, Khanpur, to execute a notice under the Code of Criminal Procedure in a cheating case registered at Farsh Bazar police station against Gajraj Singh.

According to the constable, the accused, Gajraj, who is on anticipatory bail, has not joined the investigations despite three notices being issued.

When the constable reached the accused house, he was mishandled, kicked and illegally confined by locking the main door of the house, while the accused, Gajraj, escaped by fleeing away from the rear door of his house, the complainant said.

Accordingly, based on the statement of the assaulted policeman, the police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The accused Gajraj, along with his wife and son, has gone absconding,” the officer said.

He further informed that Gajraj is a notorious person who has been involved in more than 11 cases of cheating and attacking public servants.