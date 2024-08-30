Traffic police to relaunch app to report violations in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To increase public participation in regulating the city’s traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police will start a monthly cash reward for people who report incidents of traffic violations on a mobile app Traffic Prahari, which will be relaunched on September 1.

The decision was taken by Delhi L-G VK Saxena.

The app empowers people to report violations such as Dangerous /ZigZag driving, defective number plates, wrong side driving, improper parking, misbehavior/ harassment by TSR/Taxi drivers, over-charging by TSR/Taxi drivers, parking on footpath, Red light jumping, Refusal to go by TSR/Taxi drivers, triple riding on 2-wheelers, using mobile phones while driving, among others.

The Traffic Police will select the top four performers with Rs 50,000 as first prize. The app is available on Google Play Store.