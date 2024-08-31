Recruitment for over 20k government posts by March: Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday said the Delhi State Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB) expedited the recruitment process, and over 20,000 government posts are expected to be filled by March 2025.
“We are committed to Hon’ble PM’s emphasis on ending ad hocism in govt jobs & creating opportunities for eligible candidates in a free, fair & transparent manner,” the Delhi L-G said in a post on X.
He distributed appointment letters to 627 newly recruited employees, including 27 doctors, of the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Vigyan Bhawan.
The recruits have been posted with various departments, including education, health and family welfare, DTC, fire services, DUSIB, NDMC, MCD, NDMC, and irrigation.
The L-G said over 17,000 permanent recruitments have been made in the past two years.
He said the permanent recruitments align with the prime minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 and urged the recruits to perform their duties with vigour and zeal combined with utmost honesty and transparency for the betterment of the people of Delhi.
He also directed filling all vacancies as soon as possible so that citizen-centric services may be improved in Delhi.
Shurbir Singh, DSSSB chairman, said in the last two years, the board conducted examinations for 177 different posts. As of date, around 18,000 vacancies are under different stages of recruitment which will be completed soon, he said
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar emphasized the preparation of a roadmap for capacity building of government employees and also the need to have a foolproof examination system having cybersecurity features.