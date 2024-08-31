Recruitment for over 20k government posts by March: Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday said the Delhi State Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB) expedited the recruitment process, and over 20,000 government posts are expected to be filled by March 2025.

“We are committed to Hon’ble PM’s emphasis on ending ad hocism in govt jobs & creating opportunities for eligible candidates in a free, fair & transparent manner,” the Delhi L-G said in a post on X.

He distributed appointment letters to 627 newly recruited employees, including 27 doctors, of the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Vigyan Bhawan.

The recruits have been posted with various departments, including education, health and family welfare, DTC, fire services, DUSIB, NDMC, MCD, NDMC, and irrigation.