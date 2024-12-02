Delhi assembly polls: AAP faces tough battle as BJP, Congress gear up for three-cornered fight

The BJP was in power in Delhi between 1993 and 1998 and has given three Chief Ministers — Sahib Singh Verma, Madan Lal Khurana and Sushma Swaraj — during that period. The Delhi voters, however, in 1998, chose Congress’ Sheila Dikshit, and their preference remained intact for 15 years. Dikshit made a hat-trick of winning back-to-back assembly elections, keeping aspirations of the saffron party at bay.
After supporting the Congress from 1998 to 2008 Vidhan Sabha elections, many voters began to feel disillusioned with the grand old party, especially after a series of alleged scams, such as the 2G spectrum. And, with Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal and other activists bursting onto the national scene with their anti-corruption movement in 2011, successfully channelling people’s angst against the then Congress-led central government, the party’s Delhi unit too felt its repercussions. In the 2013 elections, the BJP won 32 seats while the newly formed Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP bagged 28 seats, and Congress finished third with just eight seats.
The AAP, succeeding in snatching away Congress’ vote bank, formed its government in the capital city with support coming from none other than its “adversary” Congress. After resigning from the chief minister’s post in just 49 days over Jan Lokpal Bill issue, Arvind Kejriwal requested fresh elections for the legislative assembly.
Subsequently, in 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, the AAP completely decimated the Congress and the BJP. It was a wave of Arvind Kejriwal, which recorded a massive victory over his opponents, as the AAP got 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020.
Riding on a wave of popularity, the party ruled in the capital “spotlessly” till allegations of liquor scam and expensive renovation at the CM’s residence and money laundering cases were levelled against the party born out of the anti-corruption movement. Its top brass, including the national convener, second-in-command, one cabinet minister and a Rajya Sabha MP, had spent time in jail, ranging from six months to two years. Now, all of them are out on bail, but many of their colleagues have chosen different paths or become rebels, posing tough challenges to AAP dispensation ahead of assembly elections, which are just months away.
Now, when the AAP is going through a challenging phase, the Congress and the BJP have been trying to revive their chances of staging a comeback in Delhi. The AAP is also leaving no stone unturned to save its citadel as the party has started its ‘Revdi Pe Charcha’ (discussion on freebies) campaign. The Atishi-led Delhi government recently also increased the scope of the old-age pension, adding 80,000 more beneficiaries. The BJP, which has won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014, 2019 and 2024 General Elections, has also hit the ground running by holding demonstrations against Kejriwal for the “costly” overhaul of the CM’s official residence, which happened during his tenure. The party’s Delhi unit has also begun holding talks to select candidates for each seat. Meanwhile, Congress has kicked off its month-long padyatra in various parts of the city, hoping to win back its voter base. And now, since three months are left in the prestigious Delhi assembly polls, it appears to be a three-cornered fight this time.
Role of smaller parties
The role of smaller parties and independents cannot be ignored in the city. In some assembly elections and MCD polls, smaller parties, such as BSP, RJD, JDU, and others, have either defeated candidates of major political parties at various seats/pockets or have eaten into their win margin by targeting the same demographic groups, leading to a split in voter base.
Mayawati’s BSP even sent two MLAs to the Delhi assembly in 2008 after cornering 14% of the total votes. Similarly, JD(U) and Shiromani Akali Dal won one seat each in the 2013 polls. The Independents, too, have made a mark from time to time, but their number of seats has never gone above three. This time, eyeing votes of backward classes, Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) could contest the elections as the party chief has expressed his willingness to fight in Delhi. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be able to carve out its share from the backward communities, which has traditionally been with Congress and now with AAP.
Focus on padyatra politics
Since the assembly elections are around the corner, all three major political parties, AAP, BJP and Congress, have been trying to increase their outreach among voters in various assembly segments.
The AAP, which has been in power since 2015, has taken the lead by launching its second phase of the padyatra. Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others are already out on the streets holding rallies across Delhi. They are holding padyatras with the intent of connecting with people directly and having their concerns duly noted. The Congress, on its part, has launched Delhi Nyaya Yatra with Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PCC president Devender Yadav leading from the front.
The saffron party, on its part, has already received a significant boost ahead of the polls by welcoming senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot to its fold. The former transport minister, in his resignation letter, criticised Kejriwal’s party for deviating from welfare policies to serve political ambitions. He also condemned the party for failing to address issues like pollution and others. Additionally, the saffron party will also be conducting Parivartan Yatras in all 70 assembly constituencies, where senior party leaders will try to connect with the people.
A BJP leader had earlier said that advancing the dates for the party’s outreach programme could enhance its impact. While the Parivartan Yatra is set to begin in December, the final dates have not yet been announced. Preparations for the yatras will commence at the end of November.
Freebie politics
Recently, AAP supremo launched the Revdi Par Charcha campaign, saying that its government has been providing Delhiites with six free revdis — free 24x7 electricity, water, quality education, Mohalla Clinics and government hospitals, free bus travel for women, and free pilgrimage for elderly. The AAP chief said that the seventh revdi is coming soon as AAP will deposit Rs 1,000 monthly into every woman’s account. For the elections due to be held in February next year, AAP’s campaign name played on the BJP jibe on the party’s freebies or ‘revdis’ given to the people.
Old-age pension scheme
Aiming to attract elderly voters, the AAP-led Delhi government last month introduced a new old-age pension scheme, which would benefit 80,000 additional senior citizens. As per the scheme, the beneficiaries aged 60 to 69 years will receive Rs 2,000 as a pension on a monthly basis, and people aged 70 and above will receive Rs 2,500 per month. Also, pensioners belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and minority communities will receive an additional amount of Rs 500. The pension scheme will now cumulatively (old and new beneficiaries) provide financial support to 5.30 lakh senior citizens in the city.
The main opposition party in the Delhi Assembly, BJP, said that if the new pensions are to be issued regularly, the announcement must come as an administrative decision from the chief minister or the social welfare minister. Instead, the announcement by the former CM highlights that it is merely a political gimmick, which might be shelved post-elections.
Delhi Congress leaders said that Kejriwal’s launch of a portal for the elderly to apply for pensions was a big joke to mislead the people as he would never be able to fulfil this promise, like his hollow promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month under the “Mahila Samman Rashi Scheme” to a woman in every family. Kejriwal should first direct CM Atishi to clear the pension arrears
of the old aged and widows pending for the past 10 years, instead of making new announcements without any intention to fulfil them. He wondered whether Kejriwal would launch a portal to clear the arrears of old aged and widows pensions, pending for the past 10 years.
Slum ‘politics’
Politics over the living conditions of slum dwellers and JJ clusters in the national capital is also gaining momentum since both AAP and BJP are trying to woo their support. A big chunk (nearly 15 %) of voters stays in slums/clusters and plays a major role in government formation.
Under the slum outreach campaign, more than 250 BJP leaders, including its sitting and former MPs, spent the night in slums on the occasion of Constitution Day. During this stay, party leaders stayed with a family in the cluster, shared meals, discussed their problems and sought their suggestions for solutions. The campaign was focused on engaging with children and youth in the shanties, interacting with slum leaders, door-to-door outreach, community meals, overnight stays and public awareness activities the following day.
To counter the narrative, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also visited a JJ cluster near Sunder Nursery in Jangpura Assembly on the same night, where countless homes were recently demolished by the BJP. Sisodia stated that the AAP government has fought, even in courts, to prevent the demolition of jhuggis ordered by the BJP-led central government. In stark contrast, he accused the BJP of engaging in “jhuggi-tourism,” where its leaders spend a night in slums only to return later with bulldozers to raze them.”
Before every election, their leaders spend a night in a jhuggi and make lofty promises. Many senior BJP leaders are visiting jhuggis under the guise of ‘jhuggi tourism.’ He is in the Sunder Nursery area, where the BJP government has already demolished numerous jhuggis. They visit these communities for a few hours just before elections, only to destroy the same jhuggis the following year.”
Law and order situation
The AAP dispensation is in attacking mode on the BJP-led central government and lieutenant governor (LG) after reports of a series of crime incidents in the city. The party is making it a major issue ahead of assembly elections and trying to convince voters that the subject does not come under the AAP government’s jurisdiction. Senior AAP leaders have been questioning the “silence” of authorities which look after law and order in the city.
“Of course, we will make it an election issue. After all, it is the responsibility of Delhi Police and LG to improve the situation. People are scared of the way incidents are taking place,” said a senior AAP leader who did not wish to be named.
Attack by opposition parties
To better their chances in the upcoming elections, both opposition parties, BJP and Congress, have been attacking the AAP government over various allegations related to corruption, water crisis, pollution, garbage crisis, crumbling of the transport system, pathetic condition of roads, issues related landfill sites besides others.
Opposition parties have been accusing Kejriwal of “hypocrisy”, citing his vow not to use the government housing but engaging in “corruption” while redeveloping the official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road.
On the issue of Yamuna cleaning, the BJP alleged that despite receiving Rs 8,500 crore from the Centre, no progress has been made. Kejriwal, who claims moral high ground, must answer these allegations instead of deflecting questions. The opposition parties said the AAP government’s corruption extends to health, education, mohalla clinics, water board projects, and Yamuna cleaning. In the recent mayoral election, eight AAP councillors cross-voted, reflecting their frustration with internal corruption and Kejriwal’s authoritarian conduct.
AAP on sticky wicket
