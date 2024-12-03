Delhi breathes easier as AQI in 'poor' category for three consecutive days

NEW DELHI: Delhi residents received a respite from toxic pollution levels for the third consecutive day as the city's AQI remained in the very "poor" category on Tuesday, recording a reading of 268.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 268 at 4 pm on Tuesday, registering a slight improvement from 280 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Decision Support System (DSS), the primary tool used to assess and estimate the sources of pollution in Delhi, has not been updated since Friday.

The latest data available on the DSS website covers November 26 to November 29, with updates for the past four days missing.

Officials at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which operates the DSS, acknowledged the delay, citing website issues.

We are experiencing a technical glitch with the website, but the DSS model is still running. We have been using the model continuously, except for Monday, when we encountered some issues, We are working to resolve this problem,"a senior official at IITM said.

The last update on November 26 showed stubble burning contributed 5.64 per cent to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration levels, down from 6.99 per cent on November 25 was recorded at 5.84 per cent on November 26, down from 6.99 per cent on November 25.

No further updates on stubble burning have been provided since then.