Delhi HC to hear BJP’s plea on CAG reports on December 9

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on December 9 to address a plea filed by the city’s BJP leaders, demanding that the government table CAG reports on crucial issues such as liquor duty, pollution, and finances before the Legislative Assembly.

Justice Sanjeev Narula deferred the hearing during Monday’s proceedings, observing that the case’s pleadings were incomplete. However, urgency was emphasised by counsel for the petitioners, who argued that the current assembly session, set to end on December 4, might render the issue irrelevant.

Senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog, representing the Delhi government, countered this urgency, stating that the session could be reconvened under the lieutenant governor’s authority.

“This is not the last session or assembly term. The assembly’s tenure extends until February,” Nandrajog argued, emphasising the matter’s scheduling for December 9.

The plea, led by BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, and others, accuses the government of failing its statutory duty to promptly table 12 pending CAG reports from 2017 to 2022, as well as more recent ones from 2022 to 2024.