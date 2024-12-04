150 arrested, farmers call Mahapanchayat on December 4

NEW DELHI: Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday detained and forcibly removed hundreds of farmers from the ‘Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal’ where they had camped since Monday after the cops prevented them from entering Noida or moving towards the national capital.

According to a Noida Police officer, more than 150 protesting farmers were arrested under Section 170 of BNSS. The provision allows the police to make arrests to prevent committing a cognisable offence. The arrested were sent to Luksar jail.

“Among the detainees were elderly people, with some disease or specially abled, who all were released. All the women have also reached their homes; our team has ensured this,” the officer told this newspaper.

On Monday, the farmers gathered near the Mahamaya flyover and proceeded towards Delhi, demanding adequate compensation for the land acquired by the government. However, they were stopped by the police near Dalit Prerna Sthal, after which they sat on a dharna there.

The protestors had threatened to resume their march to the capital if their demands were not met within seven days. At around 1 pm on Tuesday, the cops wielding batons and dressed in riot gear arrived at the Dalit Prerna Sthal with half a dozen UP roadways buses. The protestors were forcibly removed from the site, bundled into buses, and taken to jail.

The police officer said that the farmers did not have permission to protest. “Not only did they try to march towards Delhi, which was not allowed, they broke the barricades and indulged in scuffle with the police officials,” they said.

Moreover, violating the traffic norms, the protestors set up temporary tents disrupting the traffic, the officer added.

Unwilling to flinch, the Bharatiya Kisan Union has given a call for a mahapanchayat to be held at Zero Point of Greater Noida at 10 am on Wednesday.

Thousands of farmers from Western UP and surrounding districts are expected to reach with their tractors. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has heightened their vigil and are closely monitoring the vehicle entering the capital.