AAP seeks discussion in Rajya Sabha over rising crimes in national capital

NEW DELHI: In a seemingly coordinated move, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh on Tuesday submitted notices for a discussion on the worsening law and order situation in Delhi, citing a surge in criminal activity.

Chadha, who initiated the action, filed a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267, urging the Upper House to discuss the alarming rise in crime in the national capital.

Following this, Singh also submitted an adjournment motion on the same issue. Singh had previously submitted Suspension of Business Notices on December 2 and November 29, calling for a debate on the increasing crime rates in Delhi.

In his notice, Singh referenced alarming crime statistics from prominent newspapers. “Statistics from leading newspapers of 2024 highlight the worrying situation of crime in the national capital. Robbery cases have increased by 23%, theft cases by 25.2%, while attempted murders have risen by 18%,” he said.

Singh also raised concerns over crimes targeting vulnerable groups, pointing to the rise in offenses against women and senior citizens.

“The increase in crimes against women and senior citizens and 878 fatal road accidents, are a matter of serious concern. Delhi is in panic due to gang wars on the streets and incidents of illegal extortion from traders,” he added.

Addressing the recent bomb threats in Delhi, Singh emphasized the failure of the security apparatus. “The recent bomb threats in Delhi in 2024 have brought to the fore fearless criminals who are not afraid of the policies of the ministry. They have carried out such activities from the country’s Parliament to AIIMS, showing the failure of the security system,” he said.

Singh further revealed that over 1.70 lakh crimes were registered by Delhi police in the past year.

1,74,253 crimes registered by the Delhi police

The 1,74,253 crimes registered by the Delhi police include murders (308), robbery (1,034), house thefts (5,735), and vehicle thefts (25,140). Despite rising cases of organised crime, the investigation rate for the crimes remains extremely low, Sanjay Singh said.