Ayes for pies, but it’s green goals now

With the winter chill settling in, thousands of Delhiites gathered on the vast lawns of the PSOI Club in Chanakyapuri recently to enjoy the German Christmas Market in its 25th year. An annual event organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce to strengthen the bond between the two nations through cultural celebrations, it is a high point in Delhi’s social calendar as the year draws to a close.
This year, the grand German fair witnessed the participation of more than 100 exhibitors and a large enthusiastic crowd that immersed itself in celebrating the Indo-German relationship—cultural, culinary, and recreational. “The nice thing about India is, the people are very open-minded to everything that means having a good time.
And Christmas, although it is not celebrated by the majority of the Indians, they are pretty much open to it. They like Christmas Eve and the season and that is why they are here,” said Philipp Ackermann, the Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, at the event.
The unusually high footfall also made Shivani Chaturvedi, regional director of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), visibly happy. After her busy schedule of welcoming the guests and accompanying them in describing the cultural essence of this event, she spoke to The Morning Standard about how the event has evolved over the years.
A variety of exhibits
“To bring the festive spirit of the Christmas market of Germany to Delhi, the management, back in 1998, decided to organise the German Christmas Market for the first time in the city. From a small exhibition at our office premises with a couple of thousands attending it to organising it on a large scale, we’ve only grown over the years. A large section of exhibitors have supported us from the very beginning—some have been associated with us since the first show. The Indo-German community also supports us a lot,” said Chaturvedi.
The exhibitors were a busy lot promoting their products. At one corner of the lawn, stood Harsh Lochan, son of Sanjeev Lochan. The Lochan family runs Hobbycraft, a company that sells stationery products and has long been associated with the Christmas market. “It has been a good experience since people have been visiting the place for a long time and coming to our stall. We worked with the famous German brand Pelikan, which is into writing items, and also sells German products like Pelikan pens. This fair allows us to meet diplomats who visit the fair.”
His sentiment was echoed by Pemila Nagpaul, the founder of Elements, a table linen company, another exhibitor who has been associated with the place since the very beginning. “It is getting bigger and bigger. It used to be a tiny affair when it started,” said Nagpaul. “However, the atmosphere has always been very nice. I love coming here every year.”
At the food court
The food court was a major attraction at the fair. As various organisations like Cohoma Coffee, Beanly, Gelato Vinto, Crunchbox, Organic German Bakeshop, Gonzo, and many others put up their stalls, the crowd flocked in large numbers to taste some of their specialities. From tasting authentic German pies and waffles and sipping a glass of German beer to enjoying band music, the stalls had all that the crowd needed to make the fair a grand success.
The market has always seen kids participate. This year was no exception, as their chatter was heard all over the fairground. To enhance participation, this year’s German Christmas Market added a slew of events, from innovative games to art corners for various age groups, with a clear motto–keep the children away from the screen.
Go sustainable
A few steps from the entrance stood Khushboo Mawandia, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Tackle Wood Games. In the era of a boom in digital games, her company offers plastic-free wooden gaming experiences to kids and even adults. She was participating in the fair for the first time.
She got associated with it, she said, because it shared her interest in promoting environmental sustainability. “We are not using any plastic in any of our products. They are all wooden games. They cannot be disposable soon. Hence, the safety of the kids and the environment have been ensured,” she said.
Mawandia was not alone in championing environmental issues. Many became part of the market this year to promote their environment-friendly products as the 25th edition of the German Christmas Market had the agenda of ‘Festivity with Sustainability’. Shivam Chaturvedi, general manager of SFC Energy, said: “Our product, a hydrogen and methanol-based fuel cell, produces green power and is into green energy, hence, we saw a bright opportunity to promote our business interest and our product.”
As Delhi saw an alarming rise in the Air Quality Index a few days ago, the environment has become a talking point among a vast section of people. This time no stone has, therefore, been left unturned to promote environmental sustainability. Kaushik Shaparia, president of IGCC and CEO of Deutsche Bank India, said: “The whole world is conscious of environmental problems and we do not need to be conscious only after it impacts us. We have to come together to make this world a better place for our children.”