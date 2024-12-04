Delhi government orders five-year CAG audit of women’s university accounts

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has decided to conduct a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the accounts of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) for five years, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Atishi has approved the audit to ensure financial accountability and transparency, the statement added.

Atishi said this decision will ensure transparency and accountability in the financial affairs of IGDTUW. “Through the audit, any irregularities or financial mismanagement will be identified and addressed,” she added.

The CM emphasised that improving the quality of education and ensuring efficient financial management are top priorities for the AAP government. “The CAG audit will guarantee that taxpayers’ money is utilised appropriately and effectively,” she added.

The chief minister also noted that the audit will ensure a thorough examination of all financial transactions and expenditures of the university.

“This process will not only help curb financial mismanagement but also introduce greater transparency across the system. The CAG audit will promote administrative transparency,” she said.

IGDTUW is an independent government engineering college in the national capital with Delhi L-G VK Saxena serving as its chancellor.

Last week, Saxena wrote to Atishi over Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pending tabling in the Delhi Assembly, and called it unfortunate.

The L-G said he had raised this issue with her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal on several occasions and flagged the gross Constitutional “impropriety” of the government in this regard. He also reminded the Delhi CM that the office of CAG has sent several reminders to my office requesting urgent action in this regard.

