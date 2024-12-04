Delhi HC seeks status report on school admissions for EWS, general categories

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Department of Education (DoE) to submit a status report in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) that highlights issues in the admission process for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and the general category in both government and private schools.

The PIL, filed by the NGO Justice for All through advocates Shikha Sharma Bagga and Khagesh Jha, brings to light the plight of nearly one lakh children who applied online but either failed to secure admission through the lottery system or were unable to enroll in any school.

The petition raised concerns about these children being excluded from the education system, leaving them vulnerable to risks such as child labor. It called for immediate measures to ensure inclusivity in admissions and prevent discrimination. A bench comprising Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the DoE to address the representation made by the petitioner NGO within two weeks.

The court stressed on the urgency of resolving the matter, citing the fundamental right to education under Article 21A of the Constitution. The petition also challenges a circular dated November 11, 2024, issued by the Director of Education, which allegedly creates separate admission timelines for EWS/DG and general category students.

The NGO argued that this segregation undermines the principle of inclusiveness enshrined in the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The plea further urged the Delhi government to comply with binding guidelines issued on Oct 26, 2022, and implement a unified admission schedule in accordance with Section 15 of the RTE Act and Clause 4(i) of the January 7, 2011, notification by the Delhi L-G.