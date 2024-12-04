L-G Saxena flags ‘neglect’ of Punjabi language in Delhi schools, calls for action

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has expressed concern over “neglect” of the Punjabi language in government schools.

He pointed to vacancy of 752 trained graduate teachers (TGT) teachers and 4 posts of posts of post graduate teachers (PGT) Punjabi in Schools of Education Department. It was added that the Punjabi Academy of the government could spend only Rs 19.99 crore against Rs 27.28 crore allocated to it during the financial year 2023-24.

Also, the current year’s budget of the Punjabi Academy was reduced by 17 per cent by the government, it said. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP government over the L-G office’s statement.

Disposing a file with regards to a status report submitted by the Punjabi Academy on the condition of Punjabi Language, Saxena has underlined many a shortcomings and asked for a thorough re-examination.

The report was put up by the Punjabi Academy, Department of Art, Culture and Language after a representation was made by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to the L-G and had subsequently been forwarded by the L-G Secretariat to ACL. Observing that the report is incomplete, inconclusive and does not reflect the whole picture with respect to the concerns raised by DSGMC, Saxena ordered a thorough investigation, directing the chief secretary to examine the issue with all stakeholders.

The L-G also observed that the ACL Department should have sought the details from these agencies on current vacancy position of Punjabi teachers and efforts made to address the deficiencies, if any.