MCD spends nearly Rs 100 crore on dengue control measures: RTI

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has significantly increased its spending on dengue control for the 2024-25 fiscal year, allocating almost Rs 100 crore compared to Rs 87.99 crore last year, according to a response to an RTI query. This surge highlights the civic body’s intensified efforts to address the rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases in the city.

A detailed breakdown of the 2024 spending reveals that Rs 96.79 crore has been utilised so far, including Rs 4.8 crore on fogging, Rs 83.25 lakh on anti-larval measures, Rs 42.02 lakh on medicines and equipment, Rs 1.2 lakh on special drives, Rs 17.05 lakh on worker training, and Rs 2.20 lakh on advertisements.

The MCD inspected 2.89 crore homes for mosquito breeding this year, down from 4.14 crore in 2023.

Despite these efforts, the effectiveness of these measures remains unclear, as the RTI response provided no evaluation of the dengue management strategies for 2023 and 2024.

As of November 30, Delhi reported over 5,700 dengue cases and three related deaths. While this represents a decrease from last year’s 9,266 cases, the city saw the highest monthly case count in four years in October, with over 2,400 cases.

However, other mosquito-borne diseases have surged. Malaria cases rose by 99% to 766, the highest in four years, compared to 384 in 2023. Similarly, chikungunya cases jumped to 266 from 44 last year.

The spike in mosquito-borne diseases was most pronounced between September and October, attributed to delayed monsoon rains and fluctuating weather conditions. However, the onset of winter has brought a decline in cases. The MCD also reported a case of Japanese encephalitis earlier this month, prompting intensified anti-mosquito measures.