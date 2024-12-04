‘No effective action’: NGT pulls up officials for failing to restore ponds

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has summoned key officials, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman, the District Magistrate of West Delhi, and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director over their failure to restore ponds in the national capital.

A bench led by Justice Sudhir Agarwal expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress, stating that “no effective action has been taken” and no evidence was provided to demonstrate steps toward restoring the ponds to their original state.

The bench, which also includes expert member Afroz Ahmad, emphasised that the DM, as Chairperson of the District Wetland Committee under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, is responsible for preventing damage, encroachment, or degradation of water bodies.

The NGT noted that of the six ponds in dispute, five are under DDA’s control and one is managed by DSIIDC. Despite assurances from DDA’s counsel on October 25, that restoration efforts were underway and substantial progress would be achieved in a month, no compliance report has been submitted.

The tribunal criticised the lack of detailed information, stating, “We find no option... but to direct personal appearance of V-C, DDA, District Magistrate, West Delhi, and Managing Director, DSIIDC before tribunal on the next date.”

The matter is scheduled for a hearing on December 13, with the NGT directing the authorities to present the current status and steps taken to restore the ponds.

The case originated in May 2022 from a letter petition alleging the illegal filling of ponds and their conversion for other purposes, including road construction. The ponds in question include Shangushar, Guga, Johdi, Guhli, and the historic Shishuwala Talab. The NGT had ordered a joint committee of the Central Ground Water Authority, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and District Commissioner, West Delhi, to report on the issue.

Encroachments persist

The applicant claimed in a November 7 submission that encroachments persist, with BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd allegedly constructing a fenced area for a transformer within a pond.