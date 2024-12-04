Protest outside school over Class VI student’s death

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of people protested outside a private school in southwest Delhi after the mysterious death of a 12-year-old boy following a minor scuffle with his classmates on Tuesday, according to a senior police officer.

While the police suspect that the boy died of a seizure, the family alleged foul play, claiming that their child, Prince, was beaten up by his classmates leading to his death.

DCP (southwest) Surendra Chaudhary said they received information around 10.15 am from a private hospital in Vasant Kunj regarding admission of a 12-year-old boy, a Class VI student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Vasant Vihar, who was “brought dead” at the hospital.

“The body had no visible injuries. Some foam material was oozing out from his mouth when he was brought to the hospital,” the DCP said.

He said that doctors have opined that the deceased might have had some “fits-related problem.”

However, on the parent’s complaint, the police questioned teachers and students. They learnt that the child had gotten into a scuffle with some boys, which was captured on a CCTV camera.

In the foottage, two-three students could be seen manhandling the boy, but none hit him. Suddenly, Prince collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Prince’s father, Sagar, a sewer line worker in Vasant Vihar Society, claimed that his son was completely fit and had no medical history.

“He was a football player and had participated in inter-school tournaments and won several medals,” he said and demanded registration of an FIR.