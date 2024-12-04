RML Hospital terminates four nursing officers, decision after biometric identity test failure

NEW DELHI: The Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has terminated four nursing officers, who joined the institute through a common recruitment exam, after they failed a biometric identity verification test.

The authorities found that photographs, IRIS and fingerprint scans of the terminated nurses did not match with the particulars they submitted during the exam.

Officials said different individuals wrote the test on behalf of the terminated nurses. “... on a careful consideration of the report of the Biometric Identity verification, the undersigned has come to the conclusion that Mr. Pavan Kumar Meena S/o Sh. Chuttan Lal Meena has committed

forgery and fraudulently obtained the order of appointment. Therefore, the appointment of Mr. Pavan Kumar Meena, Nursing Officer is void and bad in law and cannot be allowed to retain in public service. Keeping in consideration of the above, the undersigned terminates forthwith the services,” one of the order copies read.

The terminated officers were appointed after clearing Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) conducted by AIIMS to place nurses in central hospitals.

Two of them had joined the institute in 2022 while two others were placed last year. According to RML nurses union, the case indicates towards a bigger scam happening in the NORCET where the candidates are hiring other individuals to clear the exam, which may jeopardize patient care.

“Almost 2,000 candidates cleared NORCET in the last two years and 200 of them have been placed at RML. What about the remaining 1,800 who are at other central hospitals? This incident has raised doubts about the credibility of the NORCET exams,” said Arun GS, President, RML Nurses Union.