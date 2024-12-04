SC seeks details on Delhi shelter homes as temperature set to dip

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought details from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on the facilities available for housing the homeless in the city, considering the approaching winter months.

“We are concerned. We are on the eve of what is going to be a very chilly winter,” a top court bench, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice V Viswanathan observed.

The apex court asked the DUSIB to give details about the number of people who could be accommodated in shelter homes and an estimate of those requiring such facilities.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan said the total capacity of shelter homes in Delhi was around 17,000 people and the DUSIB had demolished nine such facilities.

These demolished shelter homes had around 450 people living there, though the capacity was only 286, he added.