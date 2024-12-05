Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar on medical ground

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted a two-week interim bail on medical grounds to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is serving life term for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh suspended the sentence for the time being and directed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS-Delhi for his medical evaluation and must remain in the capital once discharged.

"Considering the history of the case as also the medical condition of the applicant, it is directed that the applicant will be released on interim bail for two weeks and he shall seek admission in AIIMS Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation," the bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, said.

The court sought a report from the medical board of AIIMS and listed the matter for hearing on December 20.

Sengar is also serving a 10-year jail term in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father. His plea for interim bail in that case is still pending before another bench of the high court.