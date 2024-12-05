What’s in the kitty bag?

For those of us who’ve grown up in the ’90s, watching our mothers and their friends prepare for the monthly kitty party has been an occasion in itself.

The preparations would start days in advance with a deep cleaning of the house, where all the members of the household had to chip in with their contribution, and the menus would go through rounds of calibration - yet somehow end up with a relatively fixed roster of dahi vada, chhole-puri, paneer masala, dal, and kheer or custard for dessert.

While these kitty parties have often been ridiculed, finding themselves to be at the end of many stand-up comedy presentations, there is a significant, intrinsic societal role that these gatherings play.

Confined to domesticity, the women of most of our households yearned for a slice of their lives, a space for them, to just be themselves. These women-only clubs, with their financial injections, became a way to form a sisterhood. But, it is not a thing of the past, for these kitty parties offer a glimpse of liberation even today and continue to evolve with time.

If you didn’t grow up in one such household, here’s a quick primer - ‘kitty’ parties refer to social gatherings, where women would come together and pool in a sum of money.

At regular intervals, the combined pool of wealth would be passed on to the host of the party for that week, fortnight or month - over time, this became a tool of financial independence for women. To make it more fun, these parties would include delectable food and fun games.

Over time, as the idea of kitty parties moved beyond the financial aspect, they became sessions of indulgence and turned into a crucial sub-industry in itself for hospitality ventures to depend upon.

If you visit any cafe or restaurant in Delhi during afternoon service hours on a weekday, chances are that you will spot a large gathering of women-only tables with specially curated menus and cocktails. The restaurants thrive on these parties, as they offer good business to many establishments on lean days and timings.