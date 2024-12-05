What’s in the kitty bag?

For those of us who’ve grown up in the ’90s, watching our mothers and their friends prepare for the monthly kitty party has been an occasion in itself.
The preparations would start days in advance with a deep cleaning of the house, where all the members of the household had to chip in with their contribution, and the menus would go through rounds of calibration - yet somehow end up with a relatively fixed roster of dahi vada, chhole-puri, paneer masala, dal, and kheer or custard for dessert.
While these kitty parties have often been ridiculed, finding themselves to be at the end of many stand-up comedy presentations, there is a significant, intrinsic societal role that these gatherings play.
Confined to domesticity, the women of most of our households yearned for a slice of their lives, a space for them, to just be themselves. These women-only clubs, with their financial injections, became a way to form a sisterhood. But, it is not a thing of the past, for these kitty parties offer a glimpse of liberation even today and continue to evolve with time.
If you didn’t grow up in one such household, here’s a quick primer - ‘kitty’ parties refer to social gatherings, where women would come together and pool in a sum of money.
At regular intervals, the combined pool of wealth would be passed on to the host of the party for that week, fortnight or month - over time, this became a tool of financial independence for women. To make it more fun, these parties would include delectable food and fun games.
Over time, as the idea of kitty parties moved beyond the financial aspect, they became sessions of indulgence and turned into a crucial sub-industry in itself for hospitality ventures to depend upon.
If you visit any cafe or restaurant in Delhi during afternoon service hours on a weekday, chances are that you will spot a large gathering of women-only tables with specially curated menus and cocktails. The restaurants thrive on these parties, as they offer good business to many establishments on lean days and timings.
Today, the kitty parties in Delhi are going through a luxury face-lift. Women are happy to spend on bespoke experiences - like an indulgent women-only holiday to exotic locations like Bali, Sri Lanka, Dubai and Thailand.
“My husband doesn’t mind the occasional indulgence and honestly I’m happy to spend time with my girlfriends and live life outside of home and the responsibilities that come with it!,” Sneha Sharma, a resident of South Delhi’s Defence Colony, shares excitedly.
What started off years ago as a concept for middle-class women to navigate financial storms through communal funds that they could bank on when necessary, today offers women a chance to celebrate themselves. From dress-coded events to bespoke musical nights with live singers and set themes, the women are keeping restaurants also on their toes.
“Over the years, we have seen that kitty parties have evolved. At our cafés in Gurugram, we see mostly young women in ’30s and ’40s who prefer to come in for brunch and beverages. They are happy to experiment with the food offerings and even chef’s tables,” says Deepika Sethi, partner at Bright Hospitality.
“But, at our Indian food restaurant in Connaught Place - The GT Road, the age group that we see the most is 45 years and older. They prefer a place with a set menu and somewhere where they can enjoy their multiple rounds of gambols and share a hearty laughter,” adds Sethi.
While the idea of a kitty party has evolved, its core remains uniform — having a group of individuals come together without reason and confiding in themselves about life around them. In due course, even those who once frowned upon the idea, are today, more open to it.
Jyoti Sharma of Noida, who works as a corporate life consultant for multinational companies, says that even as a millennial, the idea of kitty is not lost, though the name may not be used.
“My girl friends and I often come together to help each other financially, if the need arises. We also regularly plan trips together and have a tight-knit group. It is the same thing as my mum’s kitty parties, only without the name,” she adds.
Vernika Awal
is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’