Delhi HC asks govt to clarify stand on illegal dog breeding, questions lax enforcement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court urged the Delhi government on Thursday to clarify its position on the existence of dog breeders in the city amid allegations of illegal breeding operations.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the state government to submit a status report detailing measures against violators of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2017 and 2018.

The court expressed scepticism over the claim that there are no breeders in Delhi, citing the broad definition of “breeders” under the relevant laws. It instructed the Delhi government to file an affidavit explicitly stating its stance and outlining steps to identify and regulate breeders within the National Capital Territory (NCT).

“It is contended that there are no breeders in Delhi, and therefore, no further action is required under the breeding rules,” noted the bench. However, it called for concrete action to substantiate such claims.