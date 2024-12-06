Delhi HC asks govt to clarify stand on illegal dog breeding, questions lax enforcement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court urged the Delhi government on Thursday to clarify its position on the existence of dog breeders in the city amid allegations of illegal breeding operations.
A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the state government to submit a status report detailing measures against violators of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2017 and 2018.
The court expressed scepticism over the claim that there are no breeders in Delhi, citing the broad definition of “breeders” under the relevant laws. It instructed the Delhi government to file an affidavit explicitly stating its stance and outlining steps to identify and regulate breeders within the National Capital Territory (NCT).
“It is contended that there are no breeders in Delhi, and therefore, no further action is required under the breeding rules,” noted the bench. However, it called for concrete action to substantiate such claims.
The government’s counsel informed the court that a registration drive for pet shop owners was in progress and expected to conclude within 90 days. Following the registration, authorities would enforce compliance with breeding regulations, and violators - whether registered or not - would face appropriate action.
The bench sought an update on the status of this registration exercise and the action plan to address violators. It also instructed the Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department to file an affidavit detailing measures already taken and the roadmap for future enforcement.
The court is hearing a PIL seeking stringent control over illegal dog breeding in Delhi, a plea that has been pending for six years. The bench expressed frustration at the lack of progress, particularly in light of increasing dog bite incidents.
In its previous order, the court directed the Delhi government to disclose a detailed timeline for implementing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules. Despite repeated directives, it noted that no significant action had been taken.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 7, 2025. The court also emphasised the urgency of addressing illegal breeding practices to protect animal welfare and public safety.