INTERVIEW | ‘NDMC to become first to rely 100% on solar energy’: Kuljeet Chahal

The heart of the capital, Lutyens’ Delhi, is home to prominent government buildings, embassies, high-profile politicians, and diplomats. However, it also grapples with issues such as traffic congestion, lack of parking spaces, and exorbitant property taxes.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Chahal talks to the City Team and discusses how the council plans to address these challenges.

Prabhat Shukla: Traffic congestion has become a major issue in Lutyen’s Delhi. What do you think is the reason for this and what is being done to address it?

This is a problem that affects all of Delhi. The city’s population is increasing, which is putting pressure on the traffic infrastructure. Unfortunately, the Delhi government has not taken major steps to resolve this.

In the NDMC area, we’ve held several meetings with the Police and Traffic Police and we’ve approached the NHAI as well. We are working on some major changes and while a decision is pending, we hope to make progress soon.

Ujwal Jalali: Lack of parking spaces is another issue in the NDMC area. With parking prices recently doubled during the implementation of GRAP, what steps are being taken to address this?

Parking has become a significant problem due to high demand and poor management. We are introducing new technology, such as a Fastag system, which will help users find available parking spaces.

We are also working on a new plan that will allow people to park on the side of the road, which will help curb illegal parking. Currently, we have 148 parking lots, and we plan to add 175 new lots. Additionally, we are working on 2-3 multi-story parking complexes. We aim to resolve this issue within six months.

Shahid Faridi: The rent-based property tax system leads to high property rates, especially in areas like Connaught Place, where many spaces remain unoccupied due to expensive rentals. What’s your take?