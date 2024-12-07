Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea over Rahul’s citizenship

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the central government’s stance on a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, raising questions about the citizenship status of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Swamy has requested a status report on his 2019 complaint alleging Gandhi’s violation of Indian citizenship laws.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was informed that the Centre’s counsel had recently been designated as a senior advocate, necessitating the assignment of a new representative for the matter.

Appearing in person, Swamy urged the court to issue a notice. However, the bench instructed the Union counsel to first obtain instructions on the matter. BJP member Vignesh Shishir, who has filed a related PIL before the Allahabad HC seeking a CBI probe into Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship, also updated the bench on the developments in his petition.

The court adjourned the case to January 13 following a request from the Union Government’s counsel. Swamy’s complaint centers on allegations that Rahul Gandhi voluntarily declared British citizenship while serving as a director of UK-registered company.