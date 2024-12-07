Ex-Congress MLA Surendra Pal Bittu joins AAP

NEW DELHI: Two -time MLA from Timarpur constituency Surendra Pal Singh Bittu joined AAP on Friday ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. AAP leader Manish Sisodia welcomed Bittu into the party and said his experience will help the party in its development work.

“I am delighted that he has decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party, inspired by Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model and the work done in Delhi in areas like education, electricity, water, women’s safety, and employment,” Sisodia said.

He said that Surender Pal Singh Bittu has chosen to be a part of the AAP family because it is the only party that genuinely works for the common man and for the betterment of Delhiites. “Having served as an MLA twice and as a councillor, his political experience will undoubtedly benefit both the party and the people of Delhi.

Together, we are confident we can continue to work for the welfare of Delhi’s citizens,” added the senior AAP leader. Meanwhile, Bittu said, “I thank Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia for welcoming me into the AAP.

Among all parties, AAP truly understands the struggles and needs of the common man, from the smallest issues to the biggest challenges.” He emphasised that Kejriwal is a true leader of the people and a messiah of the downtrodden. “It was my desire to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with him and contribute to the cause of improving people’s lives.

I am committed to working alongside this party to bring positive change and ensure the welfare of the people,” he added. Determined to secure the third term in Delhi, the AAP has inducted many leaders into its fold in the past few days. On Thursday, ex-BJP MLA Jitender Singh Shunty joined AAP. He is a Padma Shri Awardee and is the chief of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Foundation.

Two days ago, on Wednesday, another BJP leader, Pravesh Ratan, a prominent Jatav leader, joined Kejriwal’s party. He joined the party in the presence of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak. Similarly, on Monday, civil services coaching teacher and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha was inducted into the party. “I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me a chance to work in the field of education in politics,” Ojha had said on his joining the party.