Slight relief as Delhi air quality remains ‘moderate’ for third day

NEW DELHI: Delhi residents woke up to clearer skies for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, offering temporary relief from the toxic haze that has plagued the national capital for weeks.

However, the city’s average AQI increased to 197, up from the 165 recorded a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite the rise, the AQI remained within the moderate range (101-200).

Out of the 38 monitoring stations across the city, 14 recorded ‘poor’ air quality, while the rest showed ‘moderate’ conditions. The AQI scale classifies readings as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and above 400 (severe). Though the air quality showed improvement, the city continues to face challenges.

The temperature remained chilly, with a minimum of 8.5°C, marking a 1-degree dip below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Wednesday night was the coldest of the season. A shallow fog is expected to persist through the day, with the maximum temperature preddicted to reach 27°C.

In response to the improving air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has eased pollution control measures across Delhi and neighbouring areas. Effective immediately, the CAQM revoked the Stage-4 and Stage-3 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the NCR, following approval from the Supreme Court.

However, the court cautioned that restrictions should not be relaxed to the point of unchecked pollution and Stage-2 and Stage-1 measures will remain in place, including bans on coal and firewood use.