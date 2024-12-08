Man strangles mother over property share in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man strangled his mother in west Delhi after she denied him a share in the family property if he chose to marry, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sawan, a carrier tempo driver, attempted to mislead the cops by telling them that his mother, Sulochana, was killed in a robbery; however, his lie was caught during the probe.

This chilling case emerges just days after a similar family tragedy took place in Neb Sarai, where a son fatally stabbed three members of his family.

According to police, on Friday at about 8:30 pm, a PCR call was received, in which Sawan said his mother had been killed by someone and her earrings had been stolen. The police rushed to the crime scene but found no signs of robbery, which raised suspicion.