BJP holds protests in over 900 slum clusters

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP, on Sunday, organised protests across nearly 970 small and large slum clusters in the city to highlight the local issues. The BJP leaders alleged that several issues have arisen due to the negligence of the AAP government.
The party said that on December 15, its leaders and workers will again stay overnight in slums and conduct awareness campaigns.
South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, addressing a public protest in the Govindpuri slum of the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, stated that due to the corruption of the Kejriwal government, the condition of slum areas has deteriorated. There are no proper roads, sanitation, or drinking water facilities. Residents of these slums are deprived of basic amenities. Once the BJP forms the government, it will work to fulfil the aspirations of slum residents.
State general secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia, while participating in the slum protest at JJ Colony in Bawana, said Kejriwal administration is solely responsible for illegal electricity billing practices and the poor condition of toilets and drains, which have forced slum residents to live in deplorable conditions.
MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, addressing the Matiala constituency’s Goyla Dairy slum, stated that for the past 10 years, the Kejriwal government has treated slum residents merely as a vote bank. As a result, slum dwellers are living in subhuman conditions today.
Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, addressing protesters at Valmiki Temple in Begumpur, Malviya Nagar, said due to the negligence of the Kejriwal government, diseases like malaria, diarrhoea, tuberculosis, skin diseases, and respiratory illnesses are rampant in these slums.