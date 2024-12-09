SC needs to spur long-term actions to end pollution

In its order the apex court said, “Up to November 30, the AQI levels were consistently above 300 and it is only during the last four days that the levels have come down below 300. It is true that at some stage the Court will have to leave it to the Commission to decide the applicability of stages under GRAP. Considering the data before us, we do not think it will be appropriate at this stage to allow the Commission to go below Stage 2. So we permit the Commission to go to stage 2 for the present.

It will be appropriate if the Commission may consider incorporating certain additional measures which are part of Stage 3. While we permit the Commission to do so, we must record here that if the Commission finds that the AQI goes above 350. As a precautionary measure, Stage 3 measures will have to be immediately implemented. If AQI crosses 400 on a given day, Stage IV measures will have to be re-introduced.”

During the period when the Supreme Court took the complete control, of the situation in its hand, none of the people’s representative, with the exception of Gadkari,responible for keeing the city safe for living thought it necessary to speak on the matter. For them the crisis ceased to exist as soon as the Supreme Court was seized of the matter.

Though Nitin Gadkari has his own solution to the problem on a longterm basis by bringing cleaner fuels for the vehciles, the problem for now can be taken care if the state governments and the centre has the desire and the will to mitigate people’s miseries. With parali burning over in granary states of Punjab and Haryana and wheat seeds being sowed, the AQI has started to come down.

This establishes the fact that the solution lies in controlling parali fires, which can be done by setting up parali processing units, as sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment at a fast pace. The plea before the Supreme Court now should should be to take regular reports from the government as to how soon these plants would become functional, or else next year the same harassment and drill would follow.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice