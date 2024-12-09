Six of family injured as roof collapse sparks fire in Delhi's Shani Bazar area

NEW DELHI: Six members of a family suffered burn injuries on Sunday after the roof of their two-storey home collapsed, sparking a fire in the Shani Bazar area of Delhi, police said.
The incident occurred around 7 am when the family was cooking, police officials confirmed. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said they received an emergency call at 7.53 am regarding a fire and structural collapse in Narela.
“Two fire engines were immediately dispatched. The collapse damaged the piped natural gas (PNG) line, causing a fire that quickly engulfed the kitchen,” said Garg.
The injured include Raju (40), his wife Rajeshwari (35), their son Rahul (18), and daughters Mohini (12), Varsha (5), and Mahi (3). All the six were trapped beneath debris before neighbours rushed to rescue them. Initial fears suggested a gas cylinder explosion, but authorities later confirmed no such blast occurred.
The victims were rushed to Raja Harishchandra Hospital, where doctors reported a combination of impact and burn injuries. Raju suffered 52% burns, Rajeshwari and Rahul sustained 45% burns each, while Mohini, Varsha, and Mahi suffered 50%, 6%, and 8% burns.
“Upon speaking to neighbours, it was found that the family was cooking when the roof collapsed. So, the family suffered impact injuries along with burn injuries. Cylinder blast has been ruled out, so far,” said a senior police official.