Six of family injured as roof collapse sparks fire in Delhi's Shani Bazar area

NEW DELHI: Six members of a family suffered burn injuries on Sunday after the roof of their two-storey home collapsed, sparking a fire in the Shani Bazar area of Delhi, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 am when the family was cooking, police officials confirmed. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said they received an emergency call at 7.53 am regarding a fire and structural collapse in Narela.

“Two fire engines were immediately dispatched. The collapse damaged the piped natural gas (PNG) line, causing a fire that quickly engulfed the kitchen,” said Garg.