Wanted human trafficking gang kingpin held by special cell

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an alleged mastermind behind a human trafficking network that lured Indian youth with fake job offers abroad, only to trap them in cyber fraud operations for Chinese-run call centers.
The accused, identified as Kamran Haider, who carried Rs 2 lakh reward declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was apprehended on December 7 near Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad.
Police said on the complaint of one Naresh Lakhavat, a case was registered with the New Friends Colony police station on May 27.
Seeking employment, Lakhavath had approached a consultancy firm, Ali International Services. He was sent to Thailand with the promise of a job, only to have his passport confiscated and be forced into a Chinese-run cyber fraud scheme targeting Indian citizens.
The investigation, later transferred to the NIA, uncovered a vast human trafficking network led by Kamran Haider. His associates trafficked vulnerable youth to the Golden Triangle region in Laos and Thailand, where they were coerced into committing online scams.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said that Haider not only orchestrated the trafficking but was also involved in crypto extortion.
After Haider absconded, police tracked his movements through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. “Using technical surveillance and manual intelligence, they finally located him in Hyderabad. He was arrested on December 7 after a long persevering chase of 2,500 km by the team without any rest,” said the DCP.