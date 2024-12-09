Wanted human trafficking gang kingpin held by special cell

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an alleged mastermind behind a human trafficking network that lured Indian youth with fake job offers abroad, only to trap them in cyber fraud operations for Chinese-run call centers.

The accused, identified as Kamran Haider, who carried Rs 2 lakh reward declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was apprehended on December 7 near Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad.

Police said on the complaint of one Naresh Lakhavat, a case was registered with the New Friends Colony police station on May 27.

Seeking employment, Lakhavath had approached a consultancy firm, Ali International Services. He was sent to Thailand with the promise of a job, only to have his passport confiscated and be forced into a Chinese-run cyber fraud scheme targeting Indian citizens.