AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will be alloted government accommodation soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon get a bungalow alloted in Lutyens' Delhi zone as per the eligibility criteria as soon as the accommodation is available, said Union Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday.

Responding to a question at a press conference, the minister said that as the president of a national party, Kejriwal is entitled to a Type VII bungalow.

However, all Type VII accommodations are currently occupied, he added.

"Presently, only Type V and VI bungalows are available but there is currently no Type VII bungalow available. Kejriwal will be allotted a Type VII bungalow as soon as it is available," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been demanding a Central government accommodation for the former chief minister of Delhi, asserting that he is entitled to it as the convenor of a national party.

The party recently wrote to the ministry reiterating this demand.

Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief in September, shifted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal's official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road in October. Earlier, as Chief Minister of Delhi, he was staying at a bungalow on Flag Staff Road in the Civil Lines area in North Delhi.