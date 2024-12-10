Air quality slips into 'poor category', Delhi breaths easy

NEW DELHI: The city's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on Tuesday with the AQI recorded at 223. Out of the 38 monitoring stations, only Jahangirpuri recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Twenty-seven stations reported 'poor' air quality, while the remaining were in the 'moderate' category, according to the Sameer app which provides hourly data.

Delhi's air quality had returned to the 'moderate' category on Monday.