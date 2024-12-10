Delhi braces for chilly days as temperature may dip to six degrees Celsius this week, light fog expected

NEW DELHI: A night after the national capital witnessed its first winter rain, the city woke up to a cold morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season’s average.

The fall in temperature was due to isolated rain and an increase in wind speed on Sunday, as per meteorological experts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the national capital is set to experience a sharp dip in temperatures this week, with the mercury possibly plunging to as low as 6 degrees Celsius by December 10. This drop will bring cold wave conditions to the capital and the neighbouring northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, with the chill expected to persist until December 14.

Despite a moderately foggy Monday, the city will likely experience clear skies in the coming days, as per IMD. With similar temperatures, moderate fog in Delhi will likely persist on December 10 and 11.

Under the influence of a mild western disturbance from December 12 to 14, light fog is expected in the Delhi-NCR region. During these days, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees, while the minimum temperature will range between 6 and 8 degrees.

In its latest forecast on Sunday, the weatherman predicted a cold wave that would sweep most of northern India beginning Monday, December 9.

However, the city’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 212 at 9 a.m., according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 201 and 300 as “poor”. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good,” 51 and 100 “satisfactory,” 101 and 200 “moderate,” 201 and 300 “poor,” 301 and 400 “very poor,” and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Cold wave condition expected

Delhi-NCR is set to experience a sharp dip in temperatures this week, with the mercury possibly plunging to as low as 6OC by December 10. This drop will bring cold wave conditions to the city and the neighbouring states of UP. Punjab