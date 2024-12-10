Education department directs Delhi schools to adhere to 220 working days

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education has directed all the heads of the city schools to submit an undertaking in the enclosed format that their school shall ensure that at least 220 working days are observed during the academic session 2024-2025.

As per the circular, the schools will observe seven holidays, comprising two restricted and five special holidays, in the calendar year 2025 in addition to gazetted holidays as notified by the administrator.

“All the schools should adhere to the provision laid down in the section 19 of RTE Act- 2009 which envisages that every recognized school has to observe a minimum of 220 Working Days for Upper Primary Classes in an Academic Year. It is pertinent to mention that at least 220 Working Days have to be completed in an Academic Year (April to March), although the notified lists of Gazetted and Restricted Holidays are for the Calendar Year (January to December) (for primary classes, the mandatory days are 200 per academic year),” read the circular issued by the department.

The circular also read, “All Govt./ Govt. Aided/ Unaided Recognized Private Schools may observe seven (07) holidays i.e. 02 Restricted Holidays and 05 Special Holidays in the Calendar Year 2025 in addition to Gazetted Holidays as notified by the Administrator, GNCT Delhi subject to fulfilling the mandatory 220 Working Days. The list of Restricted / Special holidays, proposed to be observed in schools during 2025 will be approved by the concerned Zonal DDEs.”

The directions further specified, “In case of Govt. Aided & Unaided Recognized Private Schools, the Principal/ HoS would obtain approval of holidays from their respective managements.

“It is the responsibility of the respective school management to ensure that the schools under their control must observe a minimum of 220 working days in each academic year and undertaking in this regard should be submitted to the concerned Zonal DDEs,” the circular added.

