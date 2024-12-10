Shifting seats shows all 20 MLAs have been denied ticket: Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Monday said that former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Rakhi Bidlan have not only been forced to change their constituencies, but the list of 20 candidates released shows that all 20 sitting MLAs of AAP have been denied tickets.

The party said that although Sisodia and Bidlan have got tickets, switching constituencies after three elections shows that they have lost their political ground in their previous areas.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the party’s slogan “Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge” has resonated not just with the party but also with the public. “People are determined to bring a double-engine government in Delhi. This public sentiment has forced Manish Sisodia to change his constituency in today’s list,” he said.

He further stated that if the former deputy CM himself is fleeing his constituency, it reflects the extent of fear. Sachdeva also highlighted that despite AAP issuing its second candidate list, it conspicuously lacks the name of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. He added, “Just as Manish Sisodia has fled Patparganj, Atishi and Kejriwal will also flee their constituencies.”

Sachdeva also criticised Kejriwal for giving tickets to the sons of two sitting MLAs, despite his consistent criticism of nepotism. He added that many AAP MLAs are unwilling to contest elections, and Kejriwal’s realisation of his party’s non-performance is now evident. Commenting on Kejriwal’s recent visit to MLA Shoaib Iqbal’s house, Sachdeva said, “The visit was likely a request for a safe seat.

Kejriwal’s claims of being unyielding are baseless, as corruption within AAP will eventually lead to its downfall.” BJP leader and Union minister Harsh Malhotra said that the AAP candidate list suggests that the party is sinking. He said, “Sisodia, who contested from the same seat for 12 years, has now fled because of his non-performance over the last five years.

‘Political ground lost’

The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that although former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former minister Rakhi Bidlan have received tickets, switching constituencies after three elections shows that they have lost their political ground in their previous areas. He said that the party’s slogan “Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge” has resonated well with the public