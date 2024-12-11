AAP to contest Delhi elections solo: Kejriwal rules out alliance with Congress

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that his party will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections independently, dismissing any possibility of an alliance with the Congress.
In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “Aam aadmi party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with congress,”
The announcement puts to rest recent speculation about a potential coalition between the two parties to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the capital.
The ruling AAP has already released two lists of party candidates for the Assembly polls, which are scheduled to take place in February next year.
Delhi is set to witness a high-stakes electoral battle, with AAP aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office, while the BJP and Congress seek to regain their foothold in the city-state.