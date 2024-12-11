Assembly polls: Congress may release first list of nearly 25 candidates

NEW DELHI: The Congress is gearing up to release its first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. Sources indicate that the party’s Central Election Committee may finalise the names of nearly two dozen candidates in a meeting.

Speculations suggest that prominent leaders like Sandeep Dixit from Babarpur, Alka Lamba from New Delhi, Devendra Yadav from Badli, Mudit Aggarwal from Chandni Chowk, Rohit Chaudhary from Nangloi, Ali Mehdi from Mustafabad, and Ishrat Jahan from Okhla are strong contenders for tickets.

After receiving a setback in Lok Sabha election, the party has decided to contest the Delhi elections independently, ruling out any alliance with the AAP, despite both parties being part of the larger Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc).

The party recently concluded its Delhi Nyay Yatra, aimed at energizing its cadre for the polls. However, the absence of central leadership during the event raised questions. A senior leader clarified that key members were tied up with election campaigns in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Wayanad due to overlapping commitments.

In a bid to woo voters, both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decided to emulate AAP’s flagship policy of free power. The Congress promised to double the electricity subsidy to cover up to 400 units.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced that it will not only continue the electricity subsidy implemented by the ruling AAP government but extend it to commercial owners and middle-class residents if it comes to power.