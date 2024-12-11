BJP accuses Kejriwal of hypocrisy over lavish 'Sheesh Mahal' residence

Sachdeva stated that the “sheesh mahal” stands as a glaring symbol of corruption in Delhi. He pointed out that the funds spent on extravagant lighting and bathroom fittings could have been used to construct 34 DDA EWS flats, 15 LIG flats, 150 CNG autos, or purchase 326 e-rickshaws to create employment opportunities.

He said that Kejriwal, who once claimed he wouldn’t use official bungalows, vehicles, or security, has now been exposed of his opulent mansion built using ill-gotten wealth.

Sachdeva claimed that the video highlights the grandeur of Kejriwal’s palace, featuring luxurious Italian marble floors, walls, a gym room, and extravagant bathrooms. It provides Delhi residents with a glimpse into a lifestyle that is far removed from their own. He said that this video has shattered Kejriwal's “common man” persona.

In response, the AAP rejected the allegations, claiming that the BJP is trying to mislead the people ahead of the upcoming elections in Delhi.

“Instead of addressing critical questions about mismanagement of funds for schools, mid-day meals, and hospitals in states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they are talking about a bungalow,” a senior AAP leader asserted.