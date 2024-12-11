Delhi records coldest morning of season as temperature drops to 4.9 degrees

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category on Wednesday morning, even as the readings were closer to the moderate range.

The city's AQI stood at 207 at 8 am, down from 223 recorded a day earlier.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', between 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', between 201 and 300 as 'poor', between 301 and 400 'very poor', and above 400 as 'severe' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 39 monitoring stations, only RK Puram recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.

Twenty-three stations reported 'poor' air quality, while the remaining were in the 'moderate' category, according to the Sameer app which provides hourly data.