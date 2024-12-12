AAP smells consipracy in deletion of names from poll roll, moves EC

NEW DELHI: An AAP delegation, led by national convener Arvind Kejriwal and also comprising senior leaders, on Wednesday met the Election Commission amid allegations of mass deletion of names from the electoral rolls. Delhi will go to polls in February next year.

The delegation submitted 3,000 pages of evidence and alleged that the BJP was conspiring to delete names.

“The BJP is orchestrating mass vote deletion in key seats. We are grateful to the EC for granting us a meeting on short notice. We presented 3,000 pages of evidence before the poll panel, highlight the BJP’s conspiracy. These are votes of residents, particularly the poor, SCs, Dalits, Purvanchalis and those living in slums and unauthorised colonies,” Kejriwal said.