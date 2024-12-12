DU VC felicitates new DUSU office-bearers

NEW DELHI: Delhi University vice chancellor prof Yogesh Singh felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Delhi University Students Union on Wednesday. The event also featured a joint meeting of DUSU officials and DU administrators.

In his address, prof Singh emphasised that the university exists for and because of the students. He expressed hope that the newly elected officials would work closely with the university in the best interests of the student body.

“You are aware of the students’ concerns, and 70-80% of their expectations are reasonable,” the vice chancellor said.

Prof Singh also raised concerns about campus defacement, urging DUSU officials to set an example by ensuring that university walls remain clean.

The newly elected DUSU team assured the VC of their commitment to addressing this issue, which will be a focus in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. DU proctor prof Rajni Abbi encouraged the DUSU officials to present their demands in a respectful and constructive manner. DUSU president Ronak Khatri thanked prof Singh for organising the joint meeting, while DUSU joint secretary Lokesh Chaudhary assured full cooperation in preventing defacement and meeting the VC’s expectations.

The meeting was attended by several DU officials.