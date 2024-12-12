Eight PET coaches issued notices for ‘negligence’ of duty

NEW DELHI: Eight coaches and physical education trainers of Delhi government’s sports branch have been issued show cause notices for failing to perform their assigned duties in the 68th National School Games.

They were deputed for transport duties at various bus terminals and stations for transportation of players/officials from other states taking part in the games.

In a circular issued by the DoE, the Section Officer (Sports) Yogesh Kumar said that the coaches failed to perform their duties. These games will continue till December 15.

The officials include Vivek Panwar, PET Ball Badminton and Naveen Dalal- Assistant Coach Athletics who were deputed at the New Delhi Railway Station; Rahees Khan, Sahil Bansal and Rahul- Assistant Coach volleyball were deputed at the Anand Vihar Railway Station while Akash Gahlot, Shakti Shrivastava and Deepak were deputed at the ISBT Bus Terminal Kashmere Gate.

The circular read, “The above mentioned officials have been directed to show cause for such grave negligence and dereliction of the duties, within two working days failing which action against them shall be initiated.”

CM Atishi inaugurated the 68th National School Sports at Tyagraj Stadium, emphasising the transformative role of sports in fostering unity and national pride. Reflecting on Neeraj Chopra’s historic win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Atishi said, “When the national flag was raised, and the anthem played, it moved every Indian to tears.”