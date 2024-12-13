All-women panel wins JNU EC polls

NEW DELHI: In a landmark development at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), an all-women panel has been elected to the three seats reserved for teachers in the university’s executive council.

This is the first time in the varsity’s history that all three teacher representatives on the EC are women, a move hailed as a progressive step by the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA). “Having women in all three posts is unprecedented. Previously, it was usually one or two. This historic win marks a significant milestone in JNU’s governance, with the all-women panel expected to bring fresh perspectives to administration and faculty-related issues,” said one of the members.

The newly elected representatives include prof Chirashree Das Gupta from the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, associate prof Veena Hariharan from the School of Arts and Aesthetics, and assistant prof Santana Khanikar from the Centre for International Politics, Organization, and Disarmament in the School of International Studies.