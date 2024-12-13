Kejriwal stopped widow pensions, Ladli Yojna: Congress

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Thursday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of making false promises ahead of the assembly elections.

He criticised Kejriwal’s recent announcement of providing Rs 2,100 per month to women in Delhi, calling it another “election stunt.”

Yadav said Kejriwal had earlier promised Rs 1,000 per month for women in every family but failed to deliver. “He has stopped widow pensions and the Ladli Yojna meant to empower the girl child. No woman will believe his latest ‘revdi’ promises, which are mere gimmicks with an eye on the upcoming elections,” Yadav said.

The Congress leader pointed out that Kejriwal made a similar promise to women in Punjab before the Lok Sabha elections but failed to provide even a single rupee to the “mothers and sisters” there. “Instead of fulfilling promises, he seems busy implementing corrupt deals.”