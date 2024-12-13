Sweet Li’l thing

One of the true marvels of nature would be the starchy, mildly sugary, sweet potatoes that especially appear on the streets and kitchen tables during the misty winters.

Imagine this, you’re walking through the streets of Delhi, and in the air, you can distinctly pick up the aroma of some spices from a street cart. Sweet potatoes are being roasted on coal, before preparing the famous Delhi chaat called Shakarkandi. Spicy and hot, it’s like a warm blanket on the wispy days.

These root veggies are also the perfect solution for the mild chill in other places that do not get the biting cold like North India. And it is the season of this unrelated friend of potatoes. Well, that’s true. Though they are named sweet potatoes, the vegetable belongs to a completely different plant family. While potatoes belong to the nightshade family, sweet potatoes are part of the morning glory group, a common name for the Convolvulaceae family.

The origins of these tubers can be traced back to South America, precisely to present-day Ecuador. It is said that the plant was domesticated in Central or South America around 5,000 years ago.

By 2500 BCE, sweet potato cultivation was spread further to the Caribbeans. The Europeans came across the vegetable in Polynesia. It is said that Polynesians could have visited South America, even before European colonial days, and taken these vegetables back to their islands. It was during the voyages of Christopher Columbus that Europeans came across sweet potatoes.

In a 1597 book titled Generall Historie of Plantes, England’s John Gerard mentions sweet potatoes. The book says that these vegetables are eaten roasted, infused with wine, boiled with prunes, or roasted with oil, vinegar, and salt. Gerard also mentions that they “comfort, strengthen, and nourish the body,” along with “procuring bodily lust.” It’s this aphrodisiac quality that made the root vegetable popular among the gentry.