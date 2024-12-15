AAP misleading women with monthly allowance announcement, says BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP, on Saturday, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP dispensation, in a bid to gain women’s votes, has promised them a monthly allowance, just like they did in Punjab.

However, AAP is only misleading the women of Delhi, as they seem to have forgotten that their Punjab government has not started the promised monthly allowance even after nearly three years, the BJP said. BJP’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, has said that the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are nothing but a party of deception.

However, they should realise that a wooden vessel can only be used once, not repeatedly. Sachdeva stated that he has written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, drawing his attention to the five guarantees given by AAP to the people of Punjab ahead of the February 2022 Assembly elections. A significant promise among these guarantees was a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women.

At that time, Mann also served as the Punjab AAP President. He highlighted that based on these guarantees, especially the monthly allowance for women, the people of Punjab, particularly the women, overwhelmingly voted for the AAP, resulting in the formation of the government in February 2022.

In the letter, the Delhi BJP president has also expressed hope that the Punjab government has already begun distributing monthly allowances to women.

Sachdeva has requested the CM to provide answers to whether the Punjab government is currently disbursing the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance, as promised by the AAP during its campaign in February 2022; what is the name of the women’s scheme under which the monthly allowance is being provided; when was the last time the Punjab government distributed monthly allowances to the women of Punjab. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP has announced that as part of the party’s slum outreach campaign, senior BJP leaders, office bearers, and workers will stay overnight in slum clusters across Delhi on Sunday.

Sachdeva will stay in Jhilmil, National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam in Aram Bagh and LoP in Delhi Assembly Vijendra Gupta in Badli.