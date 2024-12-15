AAP announces final Delhi poll candidate list: Kejriwal, Atishi to contest current seats in response to BJP's dare

The AAP on Sunday released its final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February, with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to contest from the New Delhi constituency and Chief Minister Atishi fielded again from Kalkaji.
In its bid for a third consecutive term in power in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated its senior leaders from their own constituencies.
Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat will contest the polls from Greater Kailash, Babarpur, Ballimaran, Nangloi Jat and Sultanpur Majra respectively.
In the 2020 election, the AAP had secured 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, solidifying its dominance in the capital's politics.
The upcoming polls are expected to be a litmus test for the party's governance model and its appeal to the electorate.
By fielding Kejriwal, Atishi, and other top ministers from their current constituencies, AAP has responded to the BJP’s challenge after the ruling party released its second list of candidates. Following former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s decision to move from his current seat in Patparganj to Jangpura, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had claimed that many AAP MLAs were reluctant to contest due to fears of defeat. He suggested that with Sisodia’s move, it was clear the AAP leaders were afraid, adding that Kejriwal and Atishi would likely follow suit.
AAP has now announced its candidates for all 70 Delhi Assembly seats. Following the release of the final list, Mr Kejriwal stated that the party would contest the polls with full confidence and preparation.
"The BJP is invisible. They have no Chief Ministerial candidate, no team, no plan, and no vision for Delhi. Their only slogan is 'remove Kejriwal.' If you ask them what they've done for the past five years, they'll simply say, 'we abused Kejriwal,'" said the former Chief Minister, who resigned from the post and vowed to return only after the verdict in the "people's court."