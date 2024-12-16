BJP’s Ramesh Pehalwan, councillor wife switch to AAP

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan, along with his wife and two-time MCD councillor Kusum Lata, joined the AAP on Sunday, ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Pehalwan is likely to contest the upcoming polls from the Kasturba Nagar seat and will replace three-time MLA Madan Lal. Lata is a two-time councillor from the Kotla Mubarakpur ward of South Delhi.

Welcoming the two leaders into the party fold, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal told a press conference, “I am happy to have Kusum Lataji re-inducted. Rameshji had joined the party in 2013. Today, after seven years, they are returning home.”

Ramesh Pehalwan said, “I am returning home today. The whole world sees Delhi through Kejriwal’s eyes. Whether it is a matter of children going abroad or a child speaking French on the world stage, it is because of Kejriwal.”

Lata said, “I am joining the AAP, influenced by Kejriwal’s ideology.”

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term in power in Delhi after the polls due in February.